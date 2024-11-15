The EU plans to adopt new sanctions against the shadow fleet of the Russia

The European Union plans to introduce sanctions against the "shadow fleet" of Russia. Such restrictions will be included in the next package of sanctions.

EU member states are still negotiating the details of the sanctions, as they must be approved unanimously. The publication points out that in recent months it has become increasingly difficult for the EU to approve sanctions packages, as Hungary often uses its veto power.

The package of sanctions is expected to include restrictions against individuals involved in the trade, as several rounds of US, UK and EU sanctions have already hit dozens of tankers, as well as ships and services used to transport Russian oil.

According to the publication, the EU is also working on a broader package of sanctions, which they intend to adopt early next year, when the presidency of the bloc will pass from Hungary to Poland. It may include further trade restrictions, as well as increased tariffs on Russian agricultural goods. Share

The package could be introduced as early as January to be passed by the symbolic date of February 24, the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russia has increased its shadow oil fleet

The volume of the aggressor country's oil carried by the shadow fleet of tankers increased from 2.4 million barrels per day in June 2023 to 4.1 million in June 2024.

In particular, the tendency to increase the number of tankers in the shadow fleet is observed against the background of the increasingly frequent introduction of sanctions by the USA, Canada, Japan and EU countries regarding sanctions against international insurance companies and shipowners.

Russia has assembled a "shadow fleet" to export oil after the G7 imposed a price ceiling on Russian oil at $60 a barrel.