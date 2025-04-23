The European Commission fined Apple and Meta 700 million euros — what's happening

The European Commission has announced a decision to impose significant fines on Apple and Meta, amounting to €500 million and €200 million respectively, in both cases for violating the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple and Meta received 700 million euros in fines from the EU

The European Commission has today concluded that Apple has breached its regulatory obligations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and that Meta has breached its own obligations under the DMA to give consumers the right to choose services that use less personal data. The European Commission has therefore imposed fines of €500 million and €200 million on Apple and Meta respectively. Share

This is reported on the European Commission website.

It is noted that both decisions were made after an intensive dialogue with both companies, during which they were able to present their views and arguments.

At the same time, after a “constructive dialogue” with Apple, the European Commission decided to close its investigation into the extent to which Apple complied with the rules on freedom of choice for consumers under the DMA. The European Commission also drew Apple’s attention to its previous conclusion that its contractual terms for the use of alternative applications infringed the DMA.

The European Commission also decided that the Meta Facebook Marketplace brokerage service should no longer be part of the DMA.

During a press briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta denied press speculation that these fines on Apple and Meta were in any way related to the tariff confrontation between the EU and the US, and stressed that both decisions are solely of an executive nature in compliance with the DMA.