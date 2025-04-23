The European Commission fined Apple and Meta 700 million euros — what's happening

The European Commission has announced a decision to impose significant fines on Apple and Meta, amounting to €500 million and €200 million respectively, in both cases for violating the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Points of attention
- The European Commission imposed fines of 500 million euros on Apple and 200 million euros on Meta for breaching the Digital Markets Act.
- Apple violated consumer choice obligations under the DMA, resulting in a significant penalty from the EU.
- Meta was fined for not upholding consumers' rights to choose services with reduced personal data usage as required by the DMA.
Apple and Meta received 700 million euros in fines from the EU
This is reported on the European Commission website.
It is noted that both decisions were made after an intensive dialogue with both companies, during which they were able to present their views and arguments.
At the same time, after a “constructive dialogue” with Apple, the European Commission decided to close its investigation into the extent to which Apple complied with the rules on freedom of choice for consumers under the DMA. The European Commission also drew Apple’s attention to its previous conclusion that its contractual terms for the use of alternative applications infringed the DMA.
The European Commission also decided that the Meta Facebook Marketplace brokerage service should no longer be part of the DMA.
During a press briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta denied press speculation that these fines on Apple and Meta were in any way related to the tariff confrontation between the EU and the US, and stressed that both decisions are solely of an executive nature in compliance with the DMA.