The European Commission has fined Google 2.95 billion euros — Trump is already threatening consequences

The European Commission has fined tech giant Google €2.95 billion for violating EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the advertising technology (“adtech”) industry.

According to the European Commission's findings, Google did this by favoring its own online advertising services to the detriment of competing ad technology service providers, advertisers, and online publishers.

The investigation found that Google dominates the market for publisher ad servers with its DFP service and the market for open web ad buying software with its Google Ads and DV360 services. Both markets cover the entire European Economic Area.

The European Commission has found that, at least since 2014, Google has abused such a dominant position, in violation of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for a Clean, Fair and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera said: “Today’s decision shows that Google has abused its dominant position in ad technology, to the detriment of publishers, advertisers and consumers. Share

Such behavior is illegal under EU antitrust rules.”

Digital markets exist to serve people and must be based on trust and fairness. True freedom means a level playing field, where everyone competes on equal terms and citizens have real choice.

The European Commission has ordered Google to stop this practice of giving itself advantages and to take measures to end conflicts of interest throughout the adtech supply chain.

Google has 60 days to notify the European Commission of how the company intends to do this.

