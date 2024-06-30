The European Union may fall into a new dependence on Russia — what is happening

British journalists drew attention to the fact that cheap fertilizers from Russia are on the European market - this can have fatal consequences.

The Russian Federation poses a danger to the food security of the EU

According to the latest data, about 33% of imports of urea, the cheapest form of nitrogen fertilizers, come to the EU from Russia.

Moreover, it is indicated, last year the volume of supply approached a record level.

Journalists have learned that imports of Russian urea to Poland have increased to almost $120 million, compared to just over $84 million in 2021.

Sales of Russian natural gas to Europe have declined significantly since 2022. However, imports of some types of fertilizers, such as urea, even increased after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Cheap fertilizers have helped European farmers, but it is difficult for fertilizer producers in the region to compete, - notes the editors of the publication. Share

The EU is already complaining about the "inflow" of Russian fertilizers

Peter Tsingr, the CEO of the largest ammonia producer in Germany, SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, Russian fertilizers fill the market because they are much cheaper than European ones.

He also pointed to the main reason for the low cost, which is that Russians pay pennies for natural gas compared to European producers.

If politicians do not act, the production capacities of Europe will disappear, - warned Petr Tsingr. Share

A similar statement was made by Svein Tor Holseter, CEO of Yara International, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers.