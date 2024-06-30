British journalists drew attention to the fact that cheap fertilizers from Russia are on the European market - this can have fatal consequences.
Points of attention
- An increase in the import of cheap ureas from Russia may end in the collapse of fertilizer production in Europe.
- Fertilizer producers in the EU complain about unfair competition from the Russian Federation, which can lead to the loss of market positions and jobs.
- According to journalists, Russian fertilizers are becoming popular on the European market due to their low price.
The Russian Federation poses a danger to the food security of the EU
According to the latest data, about 33% of imports of urea, the cheapest form of nitrogen fertilizers, come to the EU from Russia.
Moreover, it is indicated, last year the volume of supply approached a record level.
Journalists have learned that imports of Russian urea to Poland have increased to almost $120 million, compared to just over $84 million in 2021.
The EU is already complaining about the "inflow" of Russian fertilizers
Peter Tsingr, the CEO of the largest ammonia producer in Germany, SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz, has already made a statement on this matter.
According to him, Russian fertilizers fill the market because they are much cheaper than European ones.
He also pointed to the main reason for the low cost, which is that Russians pay pennies for natural gas compared to European producers.
A similar statement was made by Svein Tor Holseter, CEO of Yara International, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers.
In his opinion, Europe is "lunatically" dependent on Russian fertilizers.