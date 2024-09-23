OSINT analyst George Barros has published new satellite images of the Maxar company. These photos confirm the failed test of the intercontinental missile "Sarmat" at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
- An intercontinental missile "Sarmat" exploded during tests at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
- Satellite photos confirm significant damage to the site and the surrounding area.
What does the place look like after the explosion of the Russian Sarmat missile
As noted by analyst George Barros, a large crater with a diameter of approximately 62 meters, as well as significant damage to the launch pad and the surrounding area, indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after launch or ignition.
"Sarmat" is a Russian strategic missile complex with an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian side claims that the complex is capable of overcoming all modern anti-missile defense systems and also has the world's longest range.
It is officially stated that "Sarmat" has a range of more than 11 thousand kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing up to 100 tons.
What is known about the explosion of a ballistic missile in the Russian Federation
In the Russian Federation, a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 "Sarmat" exploded during a test.
The first satellite image of the Plesetsk Cosmodrome after the rocket explosion was published by OSINT analyst MT_Anderson.
As you can see in the photo, only a crater remained at the site of the launch pad.
It is noted that RS-28 "Satan" or even "Sarmat" exploded beforehand. It happened between September 20 and 22, 2024.
We will remind you that the only successful launch of a rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome took place on April 20, 2022, as claimed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Despite this, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, claimed in February 2024 that the Sarmata missile had already been delivered to the troops.
