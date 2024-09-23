The explosion of the Russian Federation "Sarmat" missile during tests — new satellite photos have appeared

OSINT analyst George Barros has published new satellite images of the Maxar company. These photos confirm the failed test of the intercontinental missile "Sarmat" at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

What does the place look like after the explosion of the Russian Sarmat missile

As noted by analyst George Barros, a large crater with a diameter of approximately 62 meters, as well as significant damage to the launch pad and the surrounding area, indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after launch or ignition.

In addition, small fires continue to burn in the forest to the east of the launch complex, and four fire engines can be seen near the destroyed silo, the analyst adds.

A large crater (approximately 62 meters wide) is visible at the launch silo and extensive damage in and around the launch pad can be seen which suggests that the missile exploded shortly after ignition or launch. pic.twitter.com/2a4l7YWf3m — George Barros (@georgewbarros) September 22, 2024

"Sarmat" is a Russian strategic missile complex with an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian side claims that the complex is capable of overcoming all modern anti-missile defense systems and also has the world's longest range.

It is officially stated that "Sarmat" has a range of more than 11 thousand kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing up to 100 tons.

What is known about the explosion of a ballistic missile in the Russian Federation

In the Russian Federation, a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 "Sarmat" exploded during a test.

The first satellite image of the Plesetsk Cosmodrome after the rocket explosion was published by OSINT analyst MT_Anderson.

As you can see in the photo, only a crater remained at the site of the launch pad.

As is readily apparent, the RS-28 Sarmat test was a complete failure. The missile detonated in the silo leaving a massive crater and destroying the test site. The… https://t.co/FuKIaTNFVs pic.twitter.com/AuIpQRrDLa — MeNMyRC (@MeNMyRC1) September 21, 2024

As can be seen from the given picture, the rocket could have been launched from a mine launcher, the launch was unsuccessful and it ended with such a large-scale explosion that only a crater remained at the place of the launch pad, the post says.

It is noted that RS-28 "Satan" or even "Sarmat" exploded beforehand. It happened between September 20 and 22, 2024.

It is noted that RS-28 "Satan" or even "Sarmat" exploded beforehand. It happened between September 20 and 22, 2024.

By itself, the explosion of an intercontinental missile during a test launch is a disaster that can happen literally once in half a century. Because the previous similar episode, which can be recalled here, was an explosion in October 1960 at the Baikonur cosmodrome during the first test launch of the R-16 intercontinental ballistic missile, the media note.