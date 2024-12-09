The fall of IL-76. The Russian Federation announced the transfer of the bodies of the dead to Ukraine — the Coordinating Staff reacted

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed that the Russian Federation handed over the bodies of Ukrainian defenders allegedly killed during the crash of the Il-76. However, these remains require additional identification.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that during the last repatriation measures, the remains of the dead were transferred to Ukraine from the aggressor state, which require additional identification.

As of now, expert institutions are establishing as part of the criminal proceedings whether the remains of these persons really belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the Coordinating Staff said. Share

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War added that they are monitoring the situation and are in cooperation with all authorized institutions.

By the way, on December 9, Tetyana Moskalkova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, said that Russia allegedly handed over to Ukraine the bodies of prisoners of war who could have died during the fall of the IL-76 in the Belgorod region on January 24. Moskalkova stated that she was present at the transfer of the bodies.

The crash of Il-76 in the Belgorod region: what is known

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korochan district of the Belgorod region of Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were allegedly 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being taken for exchange. The HUR confirmed that an exchange was being prepared that day.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who could actually be on board.