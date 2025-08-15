The first Ukrainian company entered the Nasdaq stock exchange

On August 15, 2025, Kyivstar Group Ltd. shares began trading on the American Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker KYIV. So far, Kyivstar is the first and only Ukrainian company to be listed on one of the largest US stock exchanges.

What is known about Kyivstar's entry into the Nasdaq stock exchange?

Kyivstar Group Ltd, the parent company of Kyivstar, has completed its listing on the American Stock Exchange.

What is important to understand is that the major shareholder remains the international telecommunications group VEON with an 89.6% stake.

Initially, various scenarios for the distribution of shares after the merger with the SPAC company Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I were analyzed: from 10% of shares to public investors without redemptions to only 2% with maximum redemption, when VEON would receive more than 90% of the company.

Ultimately, Cohen Circle investors wanted to redeem some of their shares before the deal closed, but the redemption volume was less than the maximum.

In addition, it is emphasized that Kyivstar is now the first and so far the only company whose business is entirely concentrated in Ukraine to enter this platform.

According to the head of Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov, the listing on Nasdaq is a truly important breakthrough for the entire Ukrainian business community and confirmation of the country's investment attractiveness.