The first Ukrainian drone factory has started operating in Britain

The first Ukrainian defense plant is starting to operate in Britain - a production complex of the Ukrspecsystems company, whose drones have long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare.
Points of attention
- The launch of the Ukrspecsystems production complex in Britain signifies a strategic move for Ukraine amidst constant military threats and the need for defense equipment.
- The partnership between Ukraine and Britain in establishing the drone factory showcases a new level of industrial security collaboration and shared capabilities.
Ukrainian defense plant opens in Britain
This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain, Valeriy Zaluzhny.
The diplomat noted that Ukraine is fighting in conditions of constant missile strikes, destruction of infrastructure, and threats to production facilities, so launching production in the UK has deep strategic logic.
He called this approach a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other, but also form a common industrial security base.
Ukraine and Britain have also launched the OCTOPUS project to produce interceptor drones, which will be mass-produced in the United Kingdom. It is planned to produce thousands of such drones per month for transfer to Ukraine.