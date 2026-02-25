The first Ukrainian drone factory has started operating in Britain

The first Ukrainian defense plant is starting to operate in Britain - a production complex of the Ukrspecsystems company, whose drones have long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare.

Ukrainian defense plant opens in Britain

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine is fighting in conditions of constant missile strikes, destruction of infrastructure, and threats to production facilities, so launching production in the UK has deep strategic logic.

This is not a shift of focus from Ukraine. This is an expansion of our shared capabilities and the creation of a second resilience loop that ensures continuity of production. We are leaving the engineering expertise in Ukraine and integrating production into the British defence space. Valery Zaluzhny Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain

He called this approach a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other, but also form a common industrial security base.

Ukraine and Britain have also launched the OCTOPUS project to produce interceptor drones, which will be mass-produced in the United Kingdom. It is planned to produce thousands of such drones per month for transfer to Ukraine.