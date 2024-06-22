According to the British edition of the Financial Times, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Serbian export of ammunition, which got to Ukraine through third parties, amounts to about 800 million euros.
Points of attention
- Serbia has quietly increased its ammunition sales to the West, ultimately aiding Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- President Aleksandar Vučić presented the export of ammunition as a business opportunity and emphasized the importance of legality in international sales.
- Despite being allies with Russia, Serbia has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at international forums but has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow.
- President Vučić has met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyi multiple times, maintaining relations between the two countries amidst the conflict.
- Serbia's participation in international events with Ukraine showcases its diplomatic efforts, though it has abstained from endorsing sanctions against Russia.
Serbia is actively selling ammunition
Serbia has been quietly increasing its ammunition sales to the West, ultimately helping to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities — even though it is one of only two European countries that has not joined Western sanctions against Russia.
According to estimates provided by the Financial Times, from the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Serbian exports of munitions that have entered Ukraine through third parties amount to about 800 million euros, an amount that President Aleksandar Vučić said was broadly accurate.
He presented the situation as a business opportunity, insisting that he would not take sides in the war.
Asked if the €800m figure was correct, he said it was not in one year but "maybe two or three years, something like that".
Relations between Serbia and Ukraine
Serbia participated in the inaugural Peace Summit and signed the final communiqué. Serbia, Russia's ally in the Balkans, has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN and other international forums, but has refused to join international sanctions against the Kremlin.
During this summit, Vucic insisted on excluding references to sanctions against Russia from the final declaration.