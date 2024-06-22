The FT learned about the large-scale export of Serbian ammunition to Ukraine

According to the British edition of the Financial Times, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Serbian export of ammunition, which got to Ukraine through third parties, amounts to about 800 million euros.

Serbia is actively selling ammunition

Serbia has been quietly increasing its ammunition sales to the West, ultimately helping to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities — even though it is one of only two European countries that has not joined Western sanctions against Russia.

According to estimates provided by the Financial Times, from the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Serbian exports of munitions that have entered Ukraine through third parties amount to about 800 million euros, an amount that President Aleksandar Vučić said was broadly accurate.

He presented the situation as a business opportunity, insisting that he would not take sides in the war.

It's part of our economic renaissance, and it's important to us. Yes, we export our ammunition. We cannot export to Ukraine or Russia... but we had many contracts with Americans, Spaniards, Czechs, others. What they do with it in the end is their job. Alexander Vuchich President of Serbia

Even if I know [where the ammunition goes], it's not my job. My job is to make sure that we handle our ammunition legally, that we sell it... I have to take care of my people and that's it. That's all I can say. We have friends in Kyiv and Moscow. These are our Slavic brothers. Share

Asked if the €800m figure was correct, he said it was not in one year but "maybe two or three years, something like that".

Relations between Serbia and Ukraine

Serbia participated in the inaugural Peace Summit and signed the final communiqué. Serbia, Russia's ally in the Balkans, has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN and other international forums, but has refused to join international sanctions against the Kremlin.

Since 2022, Serbian President Vučić has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi three times during international events abroad, the last time at the "Ukraine-Balkans" summit in Tirana in February. Share

During this summit, Vucic insisted on excluding references to sanctions against Russia from the final declaration.