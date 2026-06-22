The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the electronics production plant for Iskander missiles in Voronezh

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a missile attack on a factory producing electronics for Russian Iskander and Kh-101 OTRK missiles in Voronezh.

“Cotton” in Voronezh: what is known

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 22, units of the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian missile components production plant in Voronezh.

High-precision air-launched cruise missiles were used for the attack.

This enterprise is a critical element of the Russian military-industrial complex. It manufactures electronics used in Russian missiles, in particular for the Iskander missile defense system. Share

Also, within the framework of the cooperation, the plant produces and supplies electronic component bases for Russian missile weapons and air defense systems.

In particular, transistor assemblies and matrices for blocks of Kh-101 cruise missiles; semiconductor matrices for onboard digital computers BCOM "Zarya-61M" as part of cruise missiles 9M727 OTRK "Iskander-K"; diodes and transistor assemblies for television channels of ZRGK "Pantsir-S1" combat vehicles.

The products of this plant are directly used to manufacture high-precision guided weapons, with which Russian invaders strike the territory of Ukraine and kill civilians.

The destruction of the facility's capabilities will significantly impair Russia's ability to produce new missiles, the General Staff emphasized.

Residents of Voronezh are talking about the pillar of black smoke in the city on social media and posting photos and videos.

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko also published a video on the social network X of the consequences of the attack in Voronezh.

"In Voronezh, missiles attacked the Sborka semiconductor device plant. There was a large-scale fire at the impact site," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a space communications center in the Moscow region, a training ground for UAV operators, and the Russian logistics infrastructure.