The General Staff confirmed the destruction of an A-50 aircraft and a number of Russian military facilities

The Ukrainian Defense Forces damaged a Russian A-50 aircraft and a plant in Alchevsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The AFU hit a Russian A-50 aircraft and a military plant in Alchevsk

On the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important targets of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, the facilities of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the Luhansk region were hit. The enterprise is involved in the manufacture of artillery shell bodies (casting and primary processing of large-caliber billets), as well as in the production and repair of armored steel for the military equipment of the occupation army.

The infrastructure of the Vostochny landfill (Novopetrivka, TOT Zaporizhia region) was also affected.

The scale of the damage and enemy losses is being clarified. Share

The results of the March 17, 2026 attack on the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in the city of Staraya Russa (Novgorod region, Russia) have been clarified. Additionally, damage to an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been confirmed. It was on the territory of the enterprise for maintenance and, possibly, was awaiting modernization.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important objects of the occupiers' military-industrial complex until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.