The General Staff confirmed the destruction of an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russia

As part of reducing the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, on March 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted damage on the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft factory near the city of Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Aviastar aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation

The enterprise is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (a structure of Rostec) and ensures the production of Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft, as well as servicing of An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the air-conditioned shelter and aircraft parking areas were affected. Some of the aircraft on the territory of the enterprise received damage of varying degrees.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important strategic targets involved in providing support to the Russian army until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.