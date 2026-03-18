The General Staff confirmed the destruction of an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of an aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russia
Читати українською

As part of reducing the capabilities of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex, on March 16, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted damage on the infrastructure of the Aviastar aircraft factory near the city of Ulyanovsk (Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation).

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Aviastar aircraft manufacturing plant in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation with the aim of reducing military-industrial capacities.
  • The plant produces aircraft important to the Russian army and provides maintenance for transport aircraft, including the An-124 Ruslan.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Aviastar aircraft factory in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation

The enterprise is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (a structure of Rostec) and ensures the production of Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft, as well as servicing of An-124 Ruslan heavy transport aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the air-conditioned shelter and aircraft parking areas were affected. Some of the aircraft on the territory of the enterprise received damage of varying degrees.

The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important strategic targets involved in providing support to the Russian army until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?