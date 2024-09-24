According to the resolution of the Ukrainian government No. 1069, floating power plants may soon appear in Odesa.

What is known about the placement of floating power plants in the Black Sea

It is noted that measures to organize the installation of gas piston and/or gas turbine units located on the vessels of the technical fleet were approved in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is emphasized that the goal is measures to ensure the energy security of the state and eliminate the consequences of the criminal aggression of the Russian Federation.

In particular, it is planned to lease vessels of the technical fleet, on which gas piston and/or gas turbine units designed for the production of electrical energy are installed.

Ukraine can lease floating power plants

Personnel recruitment services for such installations can be carried out by concluding a procurement contract without the use of open tenders.

It is about providing alternative sources of electricity to save critical infrastructure objects from blackouts.

What problems can arise with the placement of floating power plants

As Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs of the Razumkov Center, noted in a comment to the UNIAN publication, the floating power plant market has not yet been widely developed in the world.

Such vessels are most actively used in the underdeveloped countries of West Africa, where there are problems with energy supply due to an insufficient number of power plants.

Ukraine has a special situation. I think we would need even a small amount of additional power generation. In this case, it can be no more than 500 MW, which would also be good, — emphasized the expert. Share

In particular, the expert pointed to the problem of protecting floating power plants from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The expert calls the high cost of produced electricity another problem.

According to the expert's forecasts, it may be twice or even three times more expensive than the market price in Ukraine.

The third problem concerns the connection of ships to electrical networks. For this, it is necessary to have prepared substations and transformers that could withstand the transmission of the necessary power.