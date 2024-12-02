According to Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Serhii Derkach, the government has already developed a draft law on the introduction of toll highways in Ukraine.

What is known about the government's work on the introduction of toll roads in Ukraine

Derkach noted that a traffic analysis of six key highways is currently being conducted to assess the feasibility of introducing toll roads.

The issue of toll roads is a requirement of the EU. We have developed a draft law on this and now we are working on its implementation...In order to make a high-quality road, it is necessary to conduct an analysis of traffic intensity, currently such an analysis is being conducted on 6 roads in order to start the mechanism of toll roads. We are talking with investors, there are agreements with the EIB, Derkach stressed.

He noted that appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of the traffic analysis, but Ukraine is actively moving towards the introduction of toll roads.

Sooner or later there will be toll roads, Derkach explains.

What is known about previous projects regarding the implementation of toll roads in Ukraine

In 2020, the government already approved the cost of travel on toll roads at the level of 80 kopecks per kilometer.

According to the then Cabinet resolution, the fee rate for each kilometer of distance (in euros) was to be: