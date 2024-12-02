According to Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Serhii Derkach, the government has already developed a draft law on the introduction of toll highways in Ukraine.
What is known about the government's work on the introduction of toll roads in Ukraine
Derkach noted that a traffic analysis of six key highways is currently being conducted to assess the feasibility of introducing toll roads.
He noted that appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of the traffic analysis, but Ukraine is actively moving towards the introduction of toll roads.
What is known about previous projects regarding the implementation of toll roads in Ukraine
In 2020, the government already approved the cost of travel on toll roads at the level of 80 kopecks per kilometer.
According to the then Cabinet resolution, the fee rate for each kilometer of distance (in euros) was to be:
for motorcycles with a trailer (cart) and without it, passenger cars — 0.023;
for cars with a trailer with the number of seats up to 10 (including the driver), trucks with a permissible maximum weight of up to 3.5 tons — 0.023;
for trucks with a maximum permissible mass of 3.5 to 12 tons, road trains with a maximum permissible mass of up to 12 tons, buses with the number of seats from 10 to 29 and with a maximum permissible mass of no more than 12 tons — 0.045;
for trucks and road trains with a maximum permissible mass of more than 12 tons, buses with the number of seats more than 29 and with a maximum permissible mass of more than 12 tons.