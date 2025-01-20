According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian scientists will for the first time create 22 developments commissioned by the government.
- The Ukrainian government has commissioned 22 scientific developments to improve national security, energy production, medical technologies, and digitalization.
- Scientists will work on specific tasks given by the government to address the consequences of hostilities, develop new cancer treatment methods, and enhance defense capabilities.
- The developments aim to transform the approach to scientific work by encouraging scientists to focus on practical solutions with a budget of over 186 million hryvnias for implementation.
- The initiative is expected to lead to the creation of new technologies that will benefit citizens, reinforce defense capabilities, and drive sustainable economic growth in Ukraine.
- Areas of focus include strengthening national security, developing energy technologies for hydrogen fuel, addressing agricultural challenges, enhancing medical treatments with AI, and promoting digitalization and artificial intelligence.
What is known about the government's order for the first scientific developments from Ukrainian scientists?
In what areas are scientific developments planned?
According to him, we are talking about developments in the following areas:
strengthening national security;
development of energy — technologies for producing hydrogen fuel;
agricultural production — overcoming the consequences of hostilities on agricultural land;
development of medical technologies — new methods of treatment and diagnosis of oncological diseases, development of rehabilitation medicine based on AI;
overcoming the consequences of the environmental disaster, which concerns the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir;
digitalization and artificial intelligence.
Fedorov noted that scientists will have two years to develop solutions in these areas and a separate budget for their implementation of over UAH 186 million.
Developments must be ready for practical use to strengthen defense and develop the economy.
