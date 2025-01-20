According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian scientists will for the first time create 22 developments commissioned by the government.

What is known about the government's order for the first scientific developments from Ukrainian scientists?

We are changing the approach to science: previously, scientists themselves chose what to work on. Last year, various ministries, including the Ministry of Digital Economy, formed a technical task force for scientific developments. Today, the Government approved a list of developments that scientists are already putting into work, the minister emphasized. Share

In what areas are scientific developments planned?

According to him, we are talking about developments in the following areas:

strengthening national security;

development of energy — technologies for producing hydrogen fuel;

agricultural production — overcoming the consequences of hostilities on agricultural land;

development of medical technologies — new methods of treatment and diagnosis of oncological diseases, development of rehabilitation medicine based on AI;

overcoming the consequences of the environmental disaster, which concerns the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir;

digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Fedorov noted that scientists will have two years to develop solutions in these areas and a separate budget for their implementation of over UAH 186 million.

Developments must be ready for practical use to strengthen defense and develop the economy.