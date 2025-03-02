The IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest
The IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
What is known about the scandalous IAEA decision?
According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, IAEA employees violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as a result of Russian blackmail. It is important to understand that the rotation of these employees at the Zaporizhzhia NPP took place for the first time without the consent of official Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian diplomats condemn the rotation arranged by IAEA as a 'humanitarian evacuation' under threat to people's lives, sending a protest note to the IAEA leadership.
  • Kyiv will address the issue of Russian blackmail at an upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, warning against any similar actions in the future.

What is known about the scandalous IAEA decision?

Ukrainian diplomats officially confirmed that they sent a note of protest to the IAEA leadership.

However, what is important to understand is that Kyiv places full responsibility for such actions on the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Russia creates artificial obstacles to the activities of international organizations in Ukraine, forcing them to violate Ukrainian legislation.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country does not want to provide security guarantees to IAEA employees if they were traveling through territory controlled by Ukraine, thereby "forcing the Agency to agree to Russian conditions."

Ukrainian diplomats call the rotation arranged by the IAEA a "humanitarian evacuation in conditions of threat to people's lives and health."

Ukraine sent a note of protest to the IAEA leadership, condemning the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state and warning against the repetition of any similar actions in the future.

In addition, it is noted that Kyiv will raise the issue of unprecedented blackmail by the Russian Federation at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in the coming days.

