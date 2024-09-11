The IMF agreed on a new tranche for Ukraine in the amount of 1.1 billion dollars

The IMF mission agreed on the allocation of a tranche of $1.1 billion to Ukraine. For this, Ukraine fulfilled all quantitative criteria and structural beacons by the end of June.

The IMF agreed on the sixth tranche of $1.1 billion for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has fulfilled all the quantitative criteria and structural beacons necessary to receive the sixth tranche from the IMF in the amount of 1.1 billion dollars at the end of June.

Shmyhal emphasized that these agreements indicate the continuation of important reforms in Ukraine and the support of international partners in this process.

Now the IMF Executive Board must approve the agreement, after which Ukraine will receive $1.1 billion.

The Prime Minister also noted that this was the first IMF mission that fully worked in Kyiv during the full-scale invasion. Financial support from partners helps the Ukrainian government to cover non-military budget expenditures, which allows domestic resources to be directed to the defense of the country.

Ukraine completed debt restructuring

The Ministry of Finance previously reported that Kyiv managed to reduce the amount of debt to creditors and save money on interest, maintenance and debt repayment.

Ukraine agreed with investors to exchange 13 series of government Eurobonds and a series of Ukravtodor Eurobonds for eight new Eurobonds.

The total value of the new Eurobonds is 15.2 billion dollars. The total amount of debt on old Eurobonds, together with capitalized interest, amounted to 24 billion dollars.