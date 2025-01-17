According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, basic military training for students of higher educational institutions will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours.
Points of attention
- Starting in September 2025, students of higher education institutions will undergo basic military training consisting of 300 academic hours.
- The training program includes theoretical and practical courses covering tactical, reconnaissance, psychological training, and weapons skills.
- Male students fit for military service are required to complete the practical course, while female students can opt for it voluntarily.
- Upon successful completion of the training, students will take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.
- The recent amendments to the Law of Ukraine aim to systematically implement basic military training for students pursuing higher education.
How will the BGMT for students work?
Melnyk emphasized that basic military training will be divided into 2 parts:
theoretical course — 90 academic hours, which students will take at their educational institutions
practical course — 210 academic hours in training units, centers of the Armed Forces, and other institutions.
What will be taught during basic military training?
It is noted that during the training, students will receive basic knowledge of tactical, intelligence and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline.
In addition, they will master weapons handling skills.
Based on the results of passing the BZVP, students will take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.
On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the features of registering citizens of Ukraine for military registration No. 12076. The document, in particular, provides for the systematic implementation of basic military training for students seeking higher education.