The Ministry of Defense announced basic military training for students
The Ministry of Defense announced basic military training for students

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Basic military training
According to Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, basic military training for students of higher educational institutions will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours.

How will the BGMT for students work?

Melnyk emphasized that basic military training will be divided into 2 parts:

  • theoretical course — 90 academic hours, which students will take at their educational institutions

  • ⁠practical course — 210 academic hours in training units, centers of the Armed Forces, and other institutions.

"All students, both men and women, must complete the theory course. The practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service due to their health. Women will only complete the practical course at their own request and after undergoing a medical examination," Melnyk explains.

The Ministry of Defense revealed details of basic combined-arms training for students of higher educational institutions
Basic military training

What will be taught during basic military training?

It is noted that during the training, students will receive basic knowledge of tactical, intelligence and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline.

In addition, they will master weapons handling skills.

Based on the results of passing the BZVP, students will take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military accounting specialty.

On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the draft law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the features of registering citizens of Ukraine for military registration No. 12076. The document, in particular, provides for the systematic implementation of basic military training for students seeking higher education.

