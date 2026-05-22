The Ministry of Defense has named the number of chemical munitions used by the Russian army against the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 13,300 cases of the Russian army using chemical munitions on the battlefield have been officially recorded.

Russia used over 13,300 chemical munitions against the AFU

This was stated in Chisinau during a meeting of the Group on Information Exchange on Technical Assistance to Ukraine of the Group of Seven Initiative "Global Partnership Against the Proliferation of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction" by Colonel Valeriy Weber, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety.

The Ukrainian delegation presented to international partners the dynamics of the Russian use of chemical substances.

According to the Ministry of Defense, if in 2023 their use was mainly episodic, then starting in 2024 the intensity of attacks increased rapidly.

And as of the first half of 2026, the overall level of enemy use of chemical munitions remains consistently high across the entire contact line. Share

Given the constant threats from the Russian Federation, Ukraine called on partners to strengthen support in the field of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear security.

In particular, Weber presented to foreign colleagues important project proposals for strengthening capabilities in the field of radiation control, responding to radiation threats, safe handling of spent sources of ionizing radiation, and increasing the level of environmental safety at military facilities of the Ministry of Defense.

The G7 countries are currently processing the submitted project proposals to allocate additional funding and technical assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.