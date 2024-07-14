The Ministry of Energy announces an increase in electricity imports. Known terms

The Ministry of Energy hopes that Ukraine will be able to import more electricity in the fall.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Energy plans to increase electricity imports to balance the energy system.
- Ukraine faces a high shortage of electricity and relies on imports.
- The difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine is caused by various factors, including delays and increased consumption.
- It is necessary to increase the technical possibility of obtaining electricity from neighboring countries.
- Electricity consumption in Ukraine has reached its maximum mark, especially in the summer due to the increase in the needs of the population during the heat.
The Ministry of Energy hopes that Ukraine will be able to import more electricity in the fall
Grynchuk explained that the ministry is constantly working to increase this technical possibility of receiving electricity from neighboring countries.
The deputy minister also noted that the situation in Ukraine's energy system continues to be difficult, and it currently has a high deficit.
The situation with light
Since this spring, Ukrainians have again returned to using blackout schedules. A number of factors led to this, including Russian shelling and the delay of the necessary assistance from the United States.
Note that the situation worsened significantly in the summer, and schedules became stricter. The reason for this is the increase in the needs of the population due to the heat. We note that the electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently at the maximum mark for the summer period.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-