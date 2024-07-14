The Ministry of Energy announces an increase in electricity imports. Known terms

The Ministry of Energy hopes that Ukraine will be able to import more electricity in the fall.

We really hope that by autumn we will already have increased capacity so that we can import more electricity. Because it is an essential tool for balancing our energy system, including, she said.

Grynchuk explained that the ministry is constantly working to increase this technical possibility of receiving electricity from neighboring countries.

It is necessary to understand that any production of electricity in other countries will still rest on the technical capacity of passing this electricity, she explained.

The deputy minister also noted that the situation in Ukraine's energy system continues to be difficult, and it currently has a high deficit.

The situation with light

Since this spring, Ukrainians have again returned to using blackout schedules. A number of factors led to this, including Russian shelling and the delay of the necessary assistance from the United States.

Note that the situation worsened significantly in the summer, and schedules became stricter. The reason for this is the increase in the needs of the population due to the heat. We note that the electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently at the maximum mark for the summer period.