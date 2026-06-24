The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed details of the return of four Ukrainian sailors from Iran

Ukraine managed to return four sailors from Iran who were detained in April of this year.
Points of attention
- Four Ukrainian sailors detained in Iran in April have been successfully returned home.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine played a crucial role in active work and cooperation to resolve the situation.
4 Ukrainian sailors returned from Iran
This was told to journalists by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.
In April, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a number of ships and sailors in the Strait of Hormuz, including the container ship Epimonidas, which had four Ukrainian citizens on board.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in particular the Department of Consular Service and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece, immediately identified the Ukrainian sailors and maintained contact with their families, the Greek ship-owning company, and the parties involved to protect our people and find ways to return them.
According to him, the Ukrainian sailors are now safe with their families. Their health is satisfactory.
We are grateful to our fellow diplomats from partner countries, representatives of the ship-owning company, and everyone who contributed to the return of our sailors. This is an unchanging principle of the Ukrainian diplomatic service: Ukraine does not abandon its people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-