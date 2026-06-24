The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed details of the return of four Ukrainian sailors from Iran

Ukraine managed to return four sailors from Iran who were detained in April of this year.

4 Ukrainian sailors returned from Iran

This was told to journalists by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

In April, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained a number of ships and sailors in the Strait of Hormuz, including the container ship Epimonidas, which had four Ukrainian citizens on board.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in particular the Department of Consular Service and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece, immediately identified the Ukrainian sailors and maintained contact with their families, the Greek ship-owning company, and the parties involved to protect our people and find ways to return them.

Since then, the Ukrainian side has been actively and persistently working with all relevant institutions and parties. We are now pleased to announce that these efforts have yielded positive results. Four of our citizens have already left the territory of Iran. Share

According to him, the Ukrainian sailors are now safe with their families. Their health is satisfactory.