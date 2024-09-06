The Ministry of Justice plans to introduce new sanctions against the singer-traitor Taisia Povaly, who openly supports the criminal policy of the aggressor country Russia and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is known about new probable sanctions against Povaliy and possible confiscation of property

It is noted that the representatives of the Ministry of Justice appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit regarding the confiscation of property that is directly owned by Povaliy or that has been transferred to third parties.

It is emphasized that it is not only about the confiscation of the singer's real estate, but also about the copyrights to the songs.

At the same time, Povaliy still holds the title of People's Artist of Ukraine, but she lives in Moscow and openly expresses her own pro-Russian views, supporting the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

Because of Povaliy's anti-Ukrainian position, the Ministry of Justice wants to confiscate seven plots of land, an apartment building and the singer's home ownership.

Among the property proposed to be confiscated are two cars, four ammunition firing devices and copyrights to eight pieces of music.

Povaliy's support for Russian aggression and public statements about the "justice" of the war in Ukraine led to mass condemnation from Ukrainian society.

What is known about the alleged deprivation of Povaliy and other artists-traitors of their titles

In addition, Povaliy, Ani Lorak and other traitors may be stripped of their ranks.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, August 20, voted in favor of a draft law on the deprivation of state awards for traitors to Ukraine.

Now they will be able to take the title of People's Artist from the famous traitors Taisia Povaliy and Ani Lorak.

The bill is about changing several laws. In particular, those related to depriving traitors of state awards and the opportunity to engage in creative activities on the territory of Ukraine.

The list of persons from whom state awards can be withdrawn will include those convicted of a serious crime, offenses against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, against the peace and security of humanity.