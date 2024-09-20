The French port city of Marseille has repeatedly been called the worst in the country due to the developed drug trade and crime, but recently this city has been wildly popular among tourists.
Points of attention
- Despite being known as the most dangerous city in France, Marseille has become a favorite among tourists for its unique cultural diversity and vibrant atmosphere.
- Marseille's popularity among tourists has surged during the pandemic and after the start of the Olympics in Paris, attracting visitors with its diverse gastronomic scene and active recreational opportunities.
- Travel analysts and bloggers are recommending Marseille as a must-visit destination, highlighting its radical dissimilarity with other European cities and its rich cultural offerings.
- The city's popularity is also attributed to its thriving sports scene, with Marseille's outskirts being a hotspot for rock climbing and attracting crowds for sailing events of the Paris Olympics.
- Visitors to Marseille are captivated by its diverse food scene, featuring traditional French dishes, Algerian and Moroccan influences, and innovative culinary creations, making it a truly unique destination for food enthusiasts.
What caused a real tourist boom in Marseille
As Time Out journalists note , recently more and more tourism analysts and bloggers are urging travelers to pay attention to Marseille.
According to Expedia, which is based on hotel searches on the site this year with check-in dates in June, July or August, compared to the same period last year, interest from UK citizens in Marseille increased by 25% during the season.
In June, the growth of hotel searches was 10% year-on-year, in July — 20%, and in August — 35%.
According to the analysts of the publication, the key attraction of Marseille lies in its radical dissimilarity with the rest of European cities.
They point out that Marseille's rise in popularity among tourists began back in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when Parisians — mostly artists, restaurateurs and remote workers — began heading south in search of a life full of sun, sea and plates of bouillabaisse.
What impressions do tourists share after visiting Marseille
In addition, the rise of Marseille's popularity is related to sports, because the city's outskirts have long been a popular place for lovers of active recreation, in particular, rock climbing.
This summer, however, crowds of fans flocked to Marseille in large numbers to witness the sailing events of the Paris Olympics.
The authors of the material note that Marseille demonstrates diversity in almost all aspects of culture, fashion, art, music, and cuisine.
Instead, the locals seem to prefer... pizza, which they believe can rival Italian pizza.