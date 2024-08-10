According to the Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked one of the Russian-controlled gas towers in the Black Sea.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy launched an attack on a Russian gas tower in the Black Sea, targeting intelligence equipment and soldiers of the Russian occupation army.
- The attack utilized twin Sea Baby drones with significant combat capabilities, showcasing Ukraine's military strength.
- The targeted gas tower, Petro Godovanets, was one of the towers purchased by Ukraine in 2012 and is currently under Russian control in the Black Sea.
- The Russian occupiers used the gas towers for reconnaissance purposes, with up to 40 soldiers stationed on them, as revealed by intelligence reports.
- The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces signifies a strategic move to weaken Russian presence in the Black Sea region and disrupt their reconnaissance activities.
What is known about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian gas tower in the Black Sea
According to Sternenko, on the night of August 10, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck one of the enemy's gas towers in the Black Sea area, where the Russian occupiers kept intelligence equipment and up to 40 soldiers.
Which Russian gas towers could be attacked by the Armed Forces Navy in the Black Sea
At the same time, journalist Andrii Tsaplienko notes that it is probably about one of the Russian gas towers, either "Syvash" or "Petro Godovanets" in the Black Sea, which are under the control of the Russian occupiers.
The journalist added that the Russian occupiers used these towers for the purpose of conducting reconnaissance.
According to intelligence, up to 40 soldiers of the occupation army were stationed on them.
