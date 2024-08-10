According to the Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked one of the Russian-controlled gas towers in the Black Sea.

What is known about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian gas tower in the Black Sea

According to Sternenko, on the night of August 10, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck one of the enemy's gas towers in the Black Sea area, where the Russian occupiers kept intelligence equipment and up to 40 soldiers.

The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is armed with twin Sea Baby drones with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers and a warhead of about 900 kilograms, so the Russians will have fewer and fewer chances to survive in the Black Sea, Sternenko emphasized. Share

Which Russian gas towers could be attacked by the Armed Forces Navy in the Black Sea

At the same time, journalist Andrii Tsaplienko notes that it is probably about one of the Russian gas towers, either "Syvash" or "Petro Godovanets" in the Black Sea, which are under the control of the Russian occupiers.

"Petro Godovanets" is one of the two so-called "Boik towers" that Ukraine purchased from Keppel in 2012. The other one, called "Ukraine", as well as the domestically produced "Tavrida" platform, were recaptured from the Russians last year by soldiers of the GUR, "DOZOR" and other units of the Defense Forces, Tsaplienko explains. Share

The journalist added that the Russian occupiers used these towers for the purpose of conducting reconnaissance.

According to intelligence, up to 40 soldiers of the occupation army were stationed on them.