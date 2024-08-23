The new package of US sanctions against the Russian Federation — who is on the lists

On August 23, the US announced a new package of sanctions, which covers about 400 entities related to the Russian fuel and energy and metallurgical sectors, the financial sphere and the supply of dual-purpose goods.

New US sanctions against Russia: who's on the list

The United States has announced a new package of sanctions , which covers about 400 entities related to the Russian fuel and energy and metallurgical sectors, the financial sphere, and the supply of dual-purpose goods to Russia's military-industrial complex in order to circumvent sanctions.

The new restrictions will significantly affect oil and gas projects that are key for Russia.

The following companies were sanctioned:

Ekropromstroy LLC, a subsidiary of Novatek, to which 40% of Arctic LNG-2 LLC was transferred;

"Mezhregionstroy" LLC, which is building facilities for the "Vostok Oil" project from "Rosneft";

PJSC "Yakutskaya fuel and energy company" (YATEK), responsible for the Yakutia LNG project.

Sanctions are also imposed on the largest exporters of coal from Russia, such as:

"SDS Ugol",

"UK Mechel-Mining",

JSC "Stroyservis",

two subsidiaries of Rosatom.

Sanctioned lists include:

Russian institutes of military development,

manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles and electronics,

companies serving the needs of the Russian military industry, together with their owners and management.

Numerous intermediaries from the UAE, Hong Kong, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China who supplied microelectronics to Russia to circumvent sanctions fall under the sanctions. Some of these companies supplied goods worth millions of dollars.

In addition, the sanctions apply to networks of entities involved in the provision of the Russian military-industrial complex, including participants in the scheme to supply Western components to the manufacturer of Su fighter jets.

The U.S. is also tightening export controls to Russia and Belarus and restricting companies from those countries' access to computer numerical control (PCM) software. Share

131 companies from Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, the UAE, Kazakhstan and other countries suspected of violating sanctions have been added to the list of companies subject to strict export licensing requirements.

The US will punish those who helped Russia evade sanctions

The new US restrictions concern more than a dozen transnational networks, which, in particular, participate in the purchase of weapons and equipment for Russia, facilitate the evasion of sanctions and support the Russian military-industrial base.

One such network facilitated Russia's purchase of ammunition from Turkey and was coordinated by Italian citizen Giulio Sfoglietti. The other imported components for the sanctioned Russian company Promtech through companies in Turkey, France and Hong Kong.

In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the US Treasury Department discovered networks that allowed Russian oligarchs to hide their investments in foreign companies through trust funds, as well as to buy semiconductors for Moscow.

The Italian machine manufacturer Fagima, which cooperated with the Russian procurement agent Dmitriy Alikhanov, already included in the American blacklist, also came under US sanctions.