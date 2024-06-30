The OSCE PA recognized the actions of the Russia against Ukraine as genocide and demanded decolonization

On June 30, it became officially known that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported the resolution in which it recognized Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared the need for decolonization of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The resolution calls on the OSCE participating States to join the peaceful end of the war.
- Demands for the creation of a Special Tribunal to hold the Russian Federation accountable for crimes in the war against Ukraine and other specific measures were voiced.
- The end of the war with the Russian Federation and its decolonization are considered prerequisites for lasting peace in the region and in the world.
The first details were disclosed by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.
He draws attention to the fact that on the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning the 10-year armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion and genocide of the Ukrainian people.
Moreover, it is indicated that this document defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as "a necessary prerequisite for the establishment of lasting peace."
The main theses of the OSCE PA resolution regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine:
a call to all 53 OSCE participating countries to make efforts for the de-occupation of Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine by supporting the Peace Formula and the Crimean Platform;
a call to the OSCE states to create a Special Tribunal to hold the Russian Federation accountable for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine, to conduct an international and national investigation into mass atrocities, murders, torture, and rape by the Russian army;
the importance of quickly launching the mechanism for the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine is indicated, the OSCE countries are invited to join the Agreement on the International Register of Damages Caused to Ukraine by the Russian Federation's Aggression;
the 2024 presidential elections in the Russian Federation are recognized as rigged and undermine the legitimacy of the entire electoral system of the Russian Federation;
support for the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as ensuring the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians;
a call to ban the import of Russian liquefied gas to the European Union, re-export and transit through EU ports.
