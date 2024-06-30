The OSCE PA recognized the actions of the Russia against Ukraine as genocide and demanded decolonization

On June 30, it became officially known that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supported the resolution in which it recognized Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared the need for decolonization of the aggressor country.

The OSCE PA made a final decision regarding Russia

The first details were disclosed by a member of the parliamentary delegation, Pavlo Frolov.

He draws attention to the fact that on the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning the 10-year armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, recognizing the actions of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion and genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Moreover, it is indicated that this document defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as "a necessary prerequisite for the establishment of lasting peace."

The main theses of the OSCE PA resolution regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine: