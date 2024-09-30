After a missile attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, one of the Russian pilots contacted the Ukrainian chatbot and transmitted secret information about his unit to the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Defense.

Russian pilot surrendered to Ukraine after shelling "Okhmatdyt"

According to the former adviser to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Serhii Kuzan, the pilot served in the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division (aircraft unit 06987) at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, Russia.

According to the former adviser, the pilot was shocked by the Russian army's attacks on civilians, which prompted him to cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence. He handed over important personal documents and other valuable data.

There is a possibility that there will be more such cases, and the number of Russians who support Ukraine will increase. This opposition to the Kremlin is already producing real results that affect Russia's military potential and the course of the war. Ukraine's partners should bet on such an opposition, Kuzan concluded.

Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt. What is known

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.

On July 8, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit it with a missile and completely destroyed the toxicology building. Four more buildings of the medical facility were damaged.

10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the hematology oncology laboratory were affected.

Currently, the children have been evacuated to other hospitals in the capital.

Two adults have been confirmed dead in the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. One of them is a young doctor at a medical institution. So far, 16 victims are known. Eight of them are children. 15 victims were hospitalized.

Later it became known that the boy died who was in the intensive care unit of "Okhmatdyt" at the time of the Russian missile attack on July 8.