After a missile attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, one of the Russian pilots contacted the Ukrainian chatbot and transmitted secret information about his unit to the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Defense.
- The Russian pilot surrendered to Ukraine after the attack on the "Okhmatdyt", having passed on secret information to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- Such cases may increase, creating opposition to the Kremlin and affecting Russia's military potential.
- The Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt" destroyed the hospital and injured dozens of patients, including children and doctors.
- The incident with the pilot and the missile attack emphasize the importance of international support for the security and sovereignty of Ukraine.
Russian pilot surrendered to Ukraine after shelling "Okhmatdyt"
According to the former adviser to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Serhii Kuzan, the pilot served in the 22nd heavy bomber aviation division (aircraft unit 06987) at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, Russia.
According to the former adviser, the pilot was shocked by the Russian army's attacks on civilians, which prompted him to cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence. He handed over important personal documents and other valuable data.
Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt. What is known
"Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.
On July 8, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit it with a missile and completely destroyed the toxicology building. Four more buildings of the medical facility were damaged.
10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the hematology oncology laboratory were affected.
Currently, the children have been evacuated to other hospitals in the capital.
Two adults have been confirmed dead in the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. One of them is a young doctor at a medical institution. So far, 16 victims are known. Eight of them are children. 15 victims were hospitalized.
Later it became known that the boy died who was in the intensive care unit of "Okhmatdyt" at the time of the Russian missile attack on July 8.
