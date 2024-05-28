Poland not to exclude sending troops to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has not ruled out a scenario in which Poland would have to send troops to Ukraine.
What they say in Poland about sending troops to Ukraine
Radoslav Sikorski, commenting on plans to confront Russia, answered a question about Poland's readiness to send troops to Ukraine. He also specified some nuances regarding the disclosure of intentions to send.
At the same time, Radoslav Sikorski did not specify what the role of Polish troops would be in the event of their transfer to Ukraine.
Can NATO send troops to Ukraine?
According to the military expert and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Petro Chernyk, the Baltic states and Poland may well introduce their own troops into the territory of Ukraine to repel the aggression of the criminal army of Russia.
According to him, the military of the partner countries can significantly help Ukraine.
However, in his opinion, it is unlikely that NATO countries will shoot down Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine.