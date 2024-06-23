The Pope came to the defense of the traitor metropolitans of Ukraine

Metropolitan of the Tulchynsk and Bratslav UOC MP Ionafan (in peace - Anatolii Yeletskikh), who is accused in Ukraine of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation, has been released from house arrest.
Points of attention
- The Pope facilitated the release of the traitor metropolitan of Ukraine at the request of Patriarch Kirill.
- Zelensky discussed with the Pope the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the difficult situation in the country.
- The words of Pope Francis about the "white flag" caused a sharp reaction of Ukrainians and Europeans.
- Condemnation of Russian aggression and assistance in resolving the conflict are the main areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the Vatican.
Pope Francis contributed to the release of the traitor metropolitan of Ukraine
This was reported by Russian propaganda media with reference to the Department of External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church.
In the near future, Ionafan, who was included in the list of enemy prisoners of war to be exchanged, will arrive in Moscow.
According to the head of the World Union of Old Believers, Leonid Sevastyanov, Pope Francis facilitated the release of the metropolitan at the request of Patriarch Kirill.
Zelenskyi discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula with the Pope before the Global Summit
Zelensky informed the pontiff in detail about the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector.
The parties also discussed the Ukrainian "peace formula", the role of the Holy See in establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, as well as expectations from the Global Peace Summit.
Among other things, the president noted the Vatican's efforts to return home Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
What is known about Francis' words about the "white flag"
On March 9, in an interview with RSI, Pope Francis said that those who are "defeated" "must have the courage to negotiate." The pontiff called for negotiations and noted that "he who has the courage of the white flag is stronger."
The Pope's words caused a sharp reaction both in Ukraine and in European countries.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-