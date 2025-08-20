The Rada approved amendments to the 2025 budget — who will receive additional funds

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety draft law No. 13439-3 on amendments to the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025, which provides for an increase in non-military expenditures by over UAH 40 billion.

The bill was supported by 229 deputies.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to the document, among the main changes are UAH 25.7 billion to replenish the state budget reserve fund for unforeseen military and humanitarian expenditures and UAH 4.3 billion to increase the expenditures of the Ministry of Digital Economy.

In particular, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been allocated UAH 1.4 billion for a new program to purchase special equipment, drones, and equipment for testing in combat conditions, as well as UAH 2.8 billion to finance grants for the development of production in the defense tech sector.

In addition, UAH 4.6 billion is provided for nutrition for primary school students in all regions and grades 5-11 in front-line areas, and UAH 3.2 billion for the purchase of medicines for the treatment of oncological, rare orphan diseases, viral hepatitis, hemophilia, etc.

UAH 1.5 billion in subventions to local budgets is allocated to develop a network of military lyceums, and UAH 1.2 billion is allocated to support war veterans and their families.

Separately, UAH 1 billion was redistributed for the construction of new housing or the reconstruction of premises for internally displaced persons.

These additional expenditures are balanced by a reduction in other non-military expenditures by UAH 36.7 billion, of which UAH 33.6 billion is a reduction in public debt service. It is also envisaged to redirect part of the bank profit tax from the Kyiv budget to the general fund of the state budget in the amount of UAH 8 billion.