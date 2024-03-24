The Russian Air Force dropped three high-explosive bombs on an energy facility in the Sumy Oblast

In the Sumy region, the village of Peremoga of the Bilopol community suffered an enemy airstrike in the afternoon of March 24. The Russians attacked an energy infrastructure facility.

Russian planes carried out an air raid on the Sumy region.

This was announced by Bilopol city mayor Yuriy Zarko.

According to him, on Sunday after one o'clock in the afternoon, the Russian invaders dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the settlement.

As a result of the strike, the object of the energy infrastructure was damaged. In addition, private houses and farm buildings, cars and garages were damaged.

The mayor said that as a result of the enemy attack, the village lost electricity, water and gas.

They fired very hard. As a result, houses, cars, garages and an object of energy infrastructure were damaged. The village is temporarily without electricity, gas and water.

He added that no one was injured.

Strikes by the Russian Federation in the Sumy region

The troops of the Russian Federation are constantly shelling the Sumy region, especially the border areas bordering Russia. In mid-March, it was reported that the Russian invaders are daily increasing the number of shelling of Sumy Oblast, using their entire military arsenal for strikes.

So, on March 23, during the day, the enemy struck more than 250 strikes, mostly in the border region, and he was wounded as a result of the strikes.

On February 20, Russian invaders attacked a village in the Sumy region, which is located on the border of Ukraine and Russia. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling. Also, the occupiers shelled the Sumy district on January 10, a large-scale fire started in the residential sector.