The Russian army has increased the use of FPV drones against civilians in three regions of Ukraine

In the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, the Russian army began to use FPV drones 40% more actively.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, pressurize with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, and use a large number of strike drones of various types.

Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the front-line regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, the enemy used 234 FPV drones, increasing their number by almost 40% compared to the previous day.

Also, the aggressor used 13 attack UAVs of the "Lancet" type and dropped 269 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications. It is said that in this "sector" there is a steady tendency to increase by at least 15% every day, but the Ukrainian WB works quite successfully against them.

And yet, as a result of the use of drones and explosive munitions, three civilians were injured. Private houses were damaged. Share

In addition, during the fighting day, the invaders made point rocket strikes on the Mykolayiv region - with cruise missiles in the evening and ballistic missiles at night. Kissed on the open territory outside the settlements. The enemy tried to support his assault units during the attacks with air strikes using 9 guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles in the Orihiv direction.

Also, after a long break, he used 2 guided aerial bombs in the Kherson region. As a result of the airstrike in Tokarivka, a shop and a private house were damaged. Share

In the Kherson region, enemy troops struck the regional center 7 times with artillery, and also shelled Berislavka, Mykhailivka, Tokarivka, Lviv, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Pervomaiske, Sadovka, Kizomys, Tyaginka, Burgunka, Tomarine, Novovorontsovka, Oleksandrivka and Stanislav. As a result of artillery shelling in the Kherson region, 3 civilians were injured. A high-rise building, private residential buildings, and an unbreakable point were damaged.

In the Mykolayiv region, the occupiers shelled the communities of Ochakivsk and Kutsurubsk with artillery, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region — Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovsk communities. In Zaporizhzhia, Gulyaipole, Malinivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Novoandriivka and Chervonodniprovka were shelled by enemy artillery. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

1 patrol ship of the enemy fleet went on combat duty in the Black Sea. Missile carriers continue to be at base points.

Evening of March 19. We continue to destroy enemy UAVs in the southern direction, - wrote the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk and released a video of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleschuk thanked the soldiers of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade for destroying the drone.