The Russian Army is using ammunition with banned chemicals against the AFU — research data

Two laboratories of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have confirmed that the Russians are using grenades containing banned chemicals in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian Army has been confirmed to use grenades containing banned chemicals in Ukraine, violating international conventions.
- Studies show over 6,000 documented cases of the use of banned chemicals by Russia against the Armed Forces of Ukraine between February 2023 and February 2025.
- OPCW-certified laboratories confirmed the presence of banned substances in materials provided by Ukraine, pointing to Russia's violation of the Convention on Chemical Weapons.
Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukraine
OPCW experts, following appropriate procedures, thoroughly analyzed the materials provided by Ukraine, including four Russian RG-Vo grenades and relevant soil and grass samples.
As a result, two independent, OPCW-certified laboratories confirmed that the evidence submitted by Ukraine contained the substance CS, which is part of riot control agents.
This was discussed in the conclusions regarding the evidence submitted by Ukraine of the Russian Federation's violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that they are constantly informing the international community about the Russian Federation's systematic use of dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine, in particular tear gas grenades of the "RG-Vo" type.
The ministry emphasized that such actions by Russia are a gross violation of Article 1, Paragraph 5, of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.
In May 2024, the US State Department, in justifying new sanctions against Russia, indicated that Russian troops had used the banned chemical substance chloropicrin against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-