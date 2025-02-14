The Russian Army is using ammunition with banned chemicals against the AFU — research data

Two laboratories of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have confirmed that the Russians are using grenades containing banned chemicals in Ukraine.

Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukraine

OPCW experts, following appropriate procedures, thoroughly analyzed the materials provided by Ukraine, including four Russian RG-Vo grenades and relevant soil and grass samples.

As a result, two independent, OPCW-certified laboratories confirmed that the evidence submitted by Ukraine contained the substance CS, which is part of riot control agents.

This was discussed in the conclusions regarding the evidence submitted by Ukraine of the Russian Federation's violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that they are constantly informing the international community about the Russian Federation's systematic use of dangerous chemical substances against Ukraine, in particular tear gas grenades of the "RG-Vo" type.

Between February 2023 and February 2025, 6,129 cases of the use by Russian occupiers of ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, including 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile (CS), chloroacetophenone (CN), as well as chloropicrin and mercaptans (malodorants), were documented. Share

The ministry emphasized that such actions by Russia are a gross violation of Article 1, Paragraph 5, of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.