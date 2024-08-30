The Russian army shelled a three-story building in Kurakhove — there are wounded

On August 30, Russian terrorists shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region. Shells hit a three-story residential building: at least five people were injured. Probably, local residents are also under the rubble.

Russian troops again shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region

At least 5 people were injured as a result of the shelling of Kurakhove. Already this afternoon, the city came under the fire of the "Hurricanes" again. There are direct hits to a three-story residential building, an administrative building and a shop.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

He also noted that there are probably people under the rubble, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Kurakhove

Filashkin again urged everyone to evacuate in a timely manner.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kurakhove, two civilians were killed

On June 27, the Russian occupiers hit the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region with "Hurricanes".

Vadym Filashkin, the head of Donetsk OVA, told about it.

In the evening, the Russians struck the center of the city from Uragany — they killed a forty-year-old man and a woman. Two wounded were taken to hospitals, he said.

The extent of the destruction after the attack of the Russian army is currently being established.