As Western analysts point out, it was the use of gas against the Ukrainian military that helped the Russian occupiers achieve limited success in the Chasovoy Yar and Bakhmut regions of Donetsk region earlier this year.
What is known about the use of poison gas by the Russian army on the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk region
The article emphasizes that currently the occupation army of the Russian Federation is also using gas against the Ukrainian military during the offensive towards Pokrovsk.
According to retired British army colonel and chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the Ukrainian military can resist the use of gas by the Russian occupiers at the expense of equipment received from Britain.
The authors of the article emphasize that until January of this year, the Ukrainian military recorded no more than 600 cases of use of poisonous gas substances by the Russian occupiers on all areas of the front since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.
However, in the first half of 2024, the number of incidents involving the use of gas by the criminal army of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian military increased to 4,000.
The British analyst emphasizes that the Russian occupiers are succeeding in the difficult battles in Donbas precisely because of the use of gas.
How the Ukrainian military can protect itself from gas attacks by the Russian occupiers in Donbas
Also, as the colonel added, the problem of equipping the Ukrainian military with high-quality gas masks must be solved, with which the British government can help.
