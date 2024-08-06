The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country appealed to the US State Department with a request to convince Ukraine not to carry out attacks on the day of the Navy of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about Russia's appeal to the United States to protect Ukraine from attacks on Navy Day

It is noted that the Russian special services claimed that Ukraine was allegedly preparing an attack in Russia on Navy Day on July 28, while the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and the head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country Andriy Belousov were speaking at a parade of warships in St. Petersburg.

According to the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Serhiy Ryabkov, it is alleged that Belousov personally called the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, regarding this issue.

Day of the Navy of the aggressor country

What is known about the negotiations between Russia and the USA

According to Ryabkov, Austin was allegedly extremely surprised by the statements of the representatives of the aggressor country, but he took them very seriously.

Allegedly, after that, Kyiv was called from Washington and asked to abandon the planned attack.

This is also stated by The New York Times with reference to its own sources, emphasizing that Belousov said during the conversation with Austin that the Russian special services exposed Ukraine's preparation for a secret operation.

The publication noted that it is still unclear whether Ukraine really planned the operation reported by Belousov. however, according to the Russian diplomat, if the Ukrainian operation was carried out, it would allegedly lead to an "unmanageable conflict" between the Russian Federation and the USA.