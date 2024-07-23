The Russian Federation legalizes the persecution of those who disagree with its policies and the war against Ukraine — analysts

Russia is expanding its official definition of extremism as part of the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to prosecute and contain domestic opposition.
The Kremlin legalizes the persecution of those who disagree with its policies
As noted, on July 22, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia published a draft of the new Russian anti-terrorist strategy, which establishes the legal definitions of the terms "Russophobia" and "xenophobia", as well as changes the definitions of the terms "radicalism", "countering extremism" and "subjects of countering extremism".
These definitions greatly expand the Kremlin's ability to criminally prosecute anyone who opposes its policies, classifying domestic opposition under a series of vague and broad definitions.
The Kremlin is also likely to seek to use these designations and subsequent prosecutions to curry favor with Russian ultranationalists, according to ISW.
Putin intensified the hunt for traitors in Russia
In Russia, after the Kremlin started a criminal war against Ukraine, the number of accusations of treason and cases of prosecution on charges of espionage increased significantly.
According to the human rights group "First Department", during 2023, more than 100 known cases of accusations of treason were recorded in Russia.
According to the representative of the human rights group, lawyer Yevhen Smirnov, there are probably about 100 similar cases that the authorities are hiding from the public.
