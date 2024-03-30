The Russian Federation modernized the Kh-101 missile with a dual warhead — photo

In Russia, the Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile was modernized. It received two warheads weighing approximately 800 kg and impressive elements that are dangerous for people.

Experts analyzed the modernized Russian Kh-101 missile

As noted, the weight of the previous combat unit was about 400 kg. But we are not talking about a simple increase in the weight of one combat unit, but about a solution with the placement of two separate combat units.

It is noted that the second warhead has impressive cubic elements.

Defense Express adds that such elements are normally used in anti-aircraft missiles, but when used to strike ground targets, have a significant striking effect against people.

The installation of an additional warhead in addition to the usual high-explosive fragmentation warhead was due to a reduction in the size of the fuel tank. What does the reduction of the flight range of the X-101 mean, but in the case of a decrease in the indicator from 5,500 km to a conditional 2,250 km, this is not of great importance, experts note.

In the case of launching such missiles from the Saratov region, even at objects in the Lviv region, such an X-101 will still have 500-700 km for additional maneuvers.

The modernization was first announced in January 2024 during the propaganda visit of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to the MKB "Raduga" enterprise, where these cruise missiles are produced.

Can Ukraine beat the Russian "Zirkons"

According to military expert Petro Chernyk on Channel 24, the Russian "Zircon" missiles, with which the Russian army has been criminally attacking Ukraine for the past few days, can be shot down with the help of a large number of different types of air defense systems.

Our allies have produced more than 1,000 Patriot systems alone. If only Saudi Arabia would dare to share at least a third of its installations, it would help us a lot. And more than 40,000 missiles like the MIM-23 Hawk have been manufactured — that's an incredible amount, the analyst explains.

Chernyk also drew attention to the Sidewinder air-to-air integrated missiles, the development of which began back in the 50s of the last century.

According to Chernyk, there are more than 200,000 such missiles, more than 70,000 AIM-7 Sparrows, and more than 20,000 AIM-120 AMRAAMs.