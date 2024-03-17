The Russians offer Ukrainians from the occupied territories to sign a contract with the RA
The Russians offer Ukrainians from the occupied territories to sign a contract with the RA

Source:  Sprotyv

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russian invaders are recruiting Ukrainian citizens for the war against their own country.

The Russian Federation "drives" Ukrainians from TOT into a military contract

The Russians actively offer residents of the occupied territories to serve in the Russian army.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

The Russians are campaigning for men in the occupied territories of Ukraine to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and sign contracts. In Crimea, local conscripts are lured by contracts.

At the same time, monetary payments for Ukrainians for signing a contract are less than in other regions of the Russian Federation. If in Moscow it is 805 thousand rubles, and in the Leningrad Region or Krasnodar Territory — from 500 to 600 thousand rubles, then for Ukrainians it is less than 200 thousand rubles.

In this way, the enemy not only violates international law, but also intends to recruit cheap manpower for the war by creating a humanitarian crisis in the captured lands.

Russians invite foreigners to fight

Russia's mobilization resources are running out, so the aggressor country is attracting more and more foreigners to the war against Ukraine. In Ukrainian captivity there are representatives of Cuba, Nepal, African countries, and Latin America.

It also recently became known that the Russians are building a network of militarized clubs among Ukrainian teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, the invaders regularly compile lists for the deportation of Ukrainian children, after which they are taken to the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus.

