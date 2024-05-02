Ukraine has blocked eight mobilisation evasion schemes

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has discovered new schemes the conscripted men used to travel abroad.

SSU and the National Police eliminated schemes for illegal departure abroad

The Security Service and the National Police have blocked 8 more schemes of evasion of mobilisation and illegal departure abroad of men of conscription age.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SSU said that the organisers of the exposed crimes were detained in different regions of Ukraine. For money, the accused helped evaders escape abroad, using forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 10 thousand dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of departure and the type of "scheme".

Types of exit schemes

In the Vinnytsia region, three escape schemes for conscripted men were eliminated.

Five organisers were detained: three of them offered conscripts to escape outside Ukraine through the border areas of the Dniester River.

Meanwhile, in the Cherkasy region, a former tax official was notified of suspicion. Using his own connections, he "sold" positions in various public organisations that transport rubber aid.

In this way, the person involved "employed" evaders in order to enter their personal data into the information system "Shlyah" as volunteers.

According to the SSU, this "scheme" allowed conscripts to go abroad under the guise of drivers transporting humanitarian goods.

At the same time, a man was arrested in the Kirovohrad region , who was selling fake certificates of unfitness for service due to his health.

In order to obtain a fake, the attacker "turned" to his accomplices from the local military medical commission.

In the Rivne region, law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of a local hospital. For bribes, the official offered the petitioners to register a fictitious disability group and thus avoid the draft.

In addition, according to the SSU, two organisers of "schemes for evaders" were notified of suspicion in the Lviv region.

They turned out to be residents of the region. One of them was selling fake certificates of removal from military registration. Another entered the information system "Shlyah" data for going abroad under the guise of volunteers.