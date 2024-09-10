According to Forbes Ukraine journalists with reference to Foxtrot, Comfy, Allo and Rozetka retail chains, sales of the new Apple iPhone 16 smartphones can begin as early as September 27.

What is known about the start of sales of iPhone 16 in Ukraine

It is noted that the official prices for the iPhone 16 will range from $799 to $1,199, depending on the model and amount of memory.

At the same time, as the journalists of the publication note, it is in Ukraine that prices for new iPhones will be 5-10% higher than iPhone 15 analogues at the start of sales last year.

The publication emphasizes that it is about 49,500-78,200 UAH, depending on the model.

Icoola.ua announced its price tag for the smartphone even before Apple's presentation — from UAH 46,200 for 128 GB of memory to UAH 55,000 for 512 GB.

Ukrainians will be able to make pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 in major networks approximately from September 20.

What is known about the first reviews of the new iPhone 16

In the new iPhone 16 smartphones, Apple added a Camera Control button that controls the shooting functions.

Bloggers and journalists began to leave their own reviews even before the start of sales of smartphones in the US and other countries.

Camera Control is a full clickable button. But it offers several options for interaction, including a half-press, which uses feedback in the form of vibration to simulate the feeling of movement. That is, in fact, the company combined an ordinary physical button with the technology of tactile vibration feedback.

On the home screen, I clicked on the camera control button, and the camera app quickly opened. The Apple representative guarding the phones encouraged me to press the camera control button with varying amounts of force, as a lighter touch changed the dial that appeared on the screen next to the button. I ran my finger over this surface, and the digital pen moved with me, although at first the direction of movement seemed a bit counterintuitive to me, — shares the impressions of journalist Charlene Law. Share

Pressing Camera Control brings up a small black panel on the screen with functions and sliders that allow you to quickly access camera functions.

First look at the new camera control button on the iPhone 16.



pic.twitter.com/JE5K7SIRSH — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2024