According to Forbes Ukraine journalists with reference to Foxtrot, Comfy, Allo and Rozetka retail chains, sales of the new Apple iPhone 16 smartphones can begin as early as September 27.
Points of attention
- The sales of iPhone 16 in Ukraine are expected to kick off as early as September 27, with prices ranging from $799 to $1,199, which could be 5-10% higher than last year.
- Pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 in Ukraine may be available in major retail chains starting from September 20, allowing customers to secure their devices before the official release.
- One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 is the Camera Control button, which offers users more control over camera functions through tactile vibration feedback, as mentioned by bloggers and journalists who shared their impressions.
- The Camera Control button allows users to quickly access camera functions such as Exposure, Zoom, Camera, Styles, and Tone by pressing on it with varying amounts of force, providing a seamless and intuitive shooting experience.
- Journalists and bloggers who had early access to the new iPhone 16 praised the innovative combination of a physical button with tactile technology, enhancing the user experience and offering a new way to interact with the device's camera functions.
What is known about the start of sales of iPhone 16 in Ukraine
It is noted that the official prices for the iPhone 16 will range from $799 to $1,199, depending on the model and amount of memory.
At the same time, as the journalists of the publication note, it is in Ukraine that prices for new iPhones will be 5-10% higher than iPhone 15 analogues at the start of sales last year.
The publication emphasizes that it is about 49,500-78,200 UAH, depending on the model.
Icoola.ua announced its price tag for the smartphone even before Apple's presentation — from UAH 46,200 for 128 GB of memory to UAH 55,000 for 512 GB.
Ukrainians will be able to make pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 in major networks approximately from September 20.
What is known about the first reviews of the new iPhone 16
In the new iPhone 16 smartphones, Apple added a Camera Control button that controls the shooting functions.
Bloggers and journalists began to leave their own reviews even before the start of sales of smartphones in the US and other countries.
Camera Control is a full clickable button. But it offers several options for interaction, including a half-press, which uses feedback in the form of vibration to simulate the feeling of movement. That is, in fact, the company combined an ordinary physical button with the technology of tactile vibration feedback.
Pressing Camera Control brings up a small black panel on the screen with functions and sliders that allow you to quickly access camera functions.
First look at the new camera control button on the iPhone 16.— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/JE5K7SIRSH