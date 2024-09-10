The start of iPhone 16 sales in Ukraine ― is a known date
The start of iPhone 16 sales in Ukraine ― is a known date

iPhone 16
Source:  Forbes Ukraine

According to Forbes Ukraine journalists with reference to Foxtrot, Comfy, Allo and Rozetka retail chains, sales of the new Apple iPhone 16 smartphones can begin as early as September 27.

Points of attention

  • The sales of iPhone 16 in Ukraine are expected to kick off as early as September 27, with prices ranging from $799 to $1,199, which could be 5-10% higher than last year.
  • Pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 in Ukraine may be available in major retail chains starting from September 20, allowing customers to secure their devices before the official release.
  • One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 is the Camera Control button, which offers users more control over camera functions through tactile vibration feedback, as mentioned by bloggers and journalists who shared their impressions.
  • The Camera Control button allows users to quickly access camera functions such as Exposure, Zoom, Camera, Styles, and Tone by pressing on it with varying amounts of force, providing a seamless and intuitive shooting experience.
  • Journalists and bloggers who had early access to the new iPhone 16 praised the innovative combination of a physical button with tactile technology, enhancing the user experience and offering a new way to interact with the device's camera functions.

What is known about the start of sales of iPhone 16 in Ukraine

It is noted that the official prices for the iPhone 16 will range from $799 to $1,199, depending on the model and amount of memory.

At the same time, as the journalists of the publication note, it is in Ukraine that prices for new iPhones will be 5-10% higher than iPhone 15 analogues at the start of sales last year.

The publication emphasizes that it is about 49,500-78,200 UAH, depending on the model.

Icoola.ua announced its price tag for the smartphone even before Apple's presentation — from UAH 46,200 for 128 GB of memory to UAH 55,000 for 512 GB.

Ukrainians will be able to make pre-orders for the new iPhone 16 in major networks approximately from September 20.

What is known about the first reviews of the new iPhone 16

In the new iPhone 16 smartphones, Apple added a Camera Control button that controls the shooting functions.

Bloggers and journalists began to leave their own reviews even before the start of sales of smartphones in the US and other countries.

Camera Control is a full clickable button. But it offers several options for interaction, including a half-press, which uses feedback in the form of vibration to simulate the feeling of movement. That is, in fact, the company combined an ordinary physical button with the technology of tactile vibration feedback.

On the home screen, I clicked on the camera control button, and the camera app quickly opened. The Apple representative guarding the phones encouraged me to press the camera control button with varying amounts of force, as a lighter touch changed the dial that appeared on the screen next to the button. I ran my finger over this surface, and the digital pen moved with me, although at first the direction of movement seemed a bit counterintuitive to me, — shares the impressions of journalist Charlene Law.

Pressing Camera Control brings up a small black panel on the screen with functions and sliders that allow you to quickly access camera functions.

When I first lightly pressed the camera control button, a selection of options appeared, allowing me to select Exposure, Zoom, Camera, Styles and Tone. Pressing harder on each of them blocked these modes, and another dial appeared with more marks, and swiping on the sensor caused the wheel to move. In camera mode, I could quickly switch between ultra-wide, prime and zoom, similar to how the viewfinder works now. If you prefer to use the existing interface to switch cameras, you can still do so, explains Charlene Lowe.

