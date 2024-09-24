The Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This decision was supported by 123 deputies, 58 spoke against it, and another seven abstained.
The document acknowledged the fact of genocide and emphasized that the Soviet regime under the leadership of Joseph Stalin was responsible for it.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has already reacted to Switzerland's decision.
He thanked the Swiss parliament, noting that this solidarity honors the memory of the victims and strengthens relations between Ukraine and Switzerland.
The Holodomor of 1932-1933
The Holodomor of 1932-33 was an artificially created mass famine planned by the Stalinist regime. It led to multi-million victims among Ukrainian peasants.
According to various estimates, up to 7 million people could have died of starvation.
Every fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine and the world commemorate the Holodomor Victims Memorial Day. This year it is November 25.
Australia, Georgia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, USA, Hungary, Portugal, and the Vatican have already recognized the Holodomor as genocide.
During 2022-2023, this was done by the Czech Republic, Belgium, Moldova, Ireland, Germany, Bulgaria, Iceland, France, Slovenia, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Croatia, Italy, Wales, 34 US states, the European Parliament and PACE.