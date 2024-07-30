The report of the bipartisan commission of the US Congress notes that in the event of a war with China, the available amount of ammunition may be enough for 3-4 weeks of hostilities.

What is known about the unpreparedness of the United States for a protracted war

The report notes that the US remains unprepared for a protracted war against China or Russia.

In particular, the commission's conclusions emphasize the acute shortage of ammunition.

Members of the commission, which included a retired Army general, a former Democratic congressman and a former US ambassador, cited a 2022 report by two analysts at the Center for America's National Security, which said the US does not have enough weapons to repel a possible invasion of countries like China or Russia.

Armored vehicles of the US Army

It is emphasized that the deficit persists even after the US increases the production of weapons for shipment to Ukraine.

As a result, unclassified public war games show that in a conflict with China, the United States will largely exhaust its ammunition reserves in just three to four weeks, the authors of the report conclude. Share

The commission warned that a number of important munitions, in particular, anti-ship missiles, may last literally for several days.

At the same time, the report adds that ammunition stocks of allies are also a cause for concern.

As an example, they referred to the 2022 report of the Royal Institute of Defense Studies on the war in Ukraine.

At the height of hostilities in Donbas, Russia used more ammunition in two days than is in the warehouses of the entire British army, the authors of this report conclude. Share

What is known about the problems of defense production in the USA

According to the commission's conclusions, arms production in the US is generally in an unsatisfactory state.

It is noted that defense production will not be able to meet urgent needs even in peacetime.

US industrial production is grossly inadequate to provide the equipment, technology and ammunition needed today, not to mention the demands of a major power conflict, the authors of the report emphasize. Share

They point out that the US has problems with recruiting, outdated research and development processes and a slow, bureaucratic Defense Department.

Fundamental shifts in threats and technologies require fundamental changes in how the Ministry of Defense functions, the authors of the report conclude. Share

Representatives of the commission also propose making a number of changes in defense planning by the US Army.

It is noted that there is a need for cooperation between the private and state defense sectors.

The review also highlighted that the US public is "largely uninformed" about threats to their country and its allies, and that most Americans do not understand how a major war could affect every aspect of their lives, from water and electricity to the Internet. - services