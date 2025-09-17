The United States made the first contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of $75 million to the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, while Ukraine will double this contribution.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Reconstruction Investment Fund begins its operational work - the first contribution is here! The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment to the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund in the amount of $75 million, and Ukraine will double this contribution. Thus, we are forming the starting positions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund with a total of $150 million. This is another important step in the process of launching the full-fledged work of the Fund, and from today we can declare: operational work has started. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

The first focus is on projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. We aim to implement 3 projects by the end of 2026.

It is important that the Fund is built on the principle of equality. Ukraine assumes the same financial obligations as the American side. This not only demonstrates our responsibility, but also emphasizes that we view the Fund as a joint instrument of recovery and long-term cooperation. Share

This decision paves the way for financing the first large-scale projects, creating modern industries, new jobs, and technological solutions that will strengthen the economy and security of Ukraine.