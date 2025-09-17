The United States made the first contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of $75 million to the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, while Ukraine will double this contribution.
Points of attention
- The United States has made a significant contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, with Ukraine committing to doubling this amount.
- The investment fund aims to focus on projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals, with plans to implement 3 key projects by 2026.
- Both the United States and Ukraine share financial obligations, highlighting a joint commitment to recovery and long-term cooperation.
The United States has contributed to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.
The first focus is on projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. We aim to implement 3 projects by the end of 2026.
This decision paves the way for financing the first large-scale projects, creating modern industries, new jobs, and technological solutions that will strengthen the economy and security of Ukraine.
This start-up capital has additional meaning for us: American investments can become a reliable guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American business in our country. I am grateful to American partners for their trust. Together we are stronger.