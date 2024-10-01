According to Ms. Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, Washington is working on unblocking a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion dollars at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the unblocking of the loan to Ukraine at the expense of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation
Brink noted that, most likely, the funds will be unblocked by the end of this year.
According to her, the funding provides several preliminary necessary steps against the background of the approaching presidential elections in the USA in November.
At the same time, Brink does not see a decrease in the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine, and this applies to both houses of Congress, as well as broad support among the public.
What is known about the G7 plans regarding a loan to Ukraine at the expense of the frozen funds of the Russian Federation
EU countries are preparing 40 billion euros of additional credit assistance for Ukraine by the end of this year, regardless of the USA.
It is noted that the funds are planned to be allocated within the framework of the proposal of the G7 countries regarding the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
Immediately, three interlocutors of the publication, who took part in the negotiations, noted that in Brussels they are concerned about the possible blocking by Hungary of the provision of guarantees necessary for the participation of the USA in the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.
The government of the pro-Russian prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has already tried to postpone the decision on the adoption of the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation until the time of the presidential elections in the USA on November 5.
However, work on an alternative plan in the EU should begin in the coming weeks, as the initiative depends on powers that expire at the end of the year.
