The United States sent an appeal to the G7 member countries with a proposal to consider the introduction of sanctions against Russian-produced palladium and titanium.

What is known about the likelihood of sanctions against Russian palladium and titanium

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to an interlocutor close to the issue, representatives of the White House discussed the introduction of these sanctions within the framework of the meeting of deputy finance ministers of the G7 countries on October 22 in Washington.

Financial dignitaries from around the world came to Washington for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In particular, the interlocutor noted that the USA took the initiative to discuss further sanctions against Russia to weaken the economy of the aggressor country.

Flags of the G7 countries

In particular, palladium is a very valuable metal that is indispensable in the production of computer chips and catalysts for cars, while titanium is used in aircraft construction and the production of medical implants.

However, EU countries are largely dependent on supplies of these metals from Russia and do not have their own developed infrastructure for independent extraction.

What is known about the policy of Western partners regarding sanctions on Russian metals

The US has already blacklisted Russian titanium, but these metals are key components and Western governments are wary of cutting off supplies from the Russian Federation, fearing upheaval in world markets and disruption of supply chains.