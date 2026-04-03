The US lost another plane over the Strait of Hormuz — insiders

An American A-10 attack aircraft crashed over the Strait of Hormuz. This is the second loss of American aviation since April 3.

The US lost another plane in the war against Iran

The New York Times reports this, citing unnamed American officials.

The attack jet went down near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time that another US Air Force F-15E was shot down over Iran.

Its pilot was rescued, but the details of the incident are still unknown.

As a reminder, today Iran shot down an American F-15 fighter jet for the first time since the start of the war — the crew members ejected over Iranian territory. Special forces were involved in their search and rescue. Share

One of the military aircraft was found alive, the search for the second is ongoing. Meanwhile, Iran cynically announced a reward for those who find the American pilot.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online showing Iranian police allegedly firing at two American HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters while searching for a downed F-15E aircraft today.