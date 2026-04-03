The US lost another plane over the Strait of Hormuz — insiders
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The US lost another plane over the Strait of Hormuz — insiders

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Source:  The New York Times

An American A-10 attack aircraft crashed over the Strait of Hormuz. This is the second loss of American aviation since April 3.

Points of attention

  • An American A-10 attack aircraft crashed over the Strait of Hormuz, marking the second loss of American aviation since April 3.
  • Search and rescue operations are currently underway for the pilots involved in the plane crashes over the Strait of Hormuz and in Iran.

The US lost another plane in the war against Iran

The New York Times reports this, citing unnamed American officials.

The attack jet went down near the Strait of Hormuz around the same time that another US Air Force F-15E was shot down over Iran.

Its pilot was rescued, but the details of the incident are still unknown.

As a reminder, today Iran shot down an American F-15 fighter jet for the first time since the start of the war — the crew members ejected over Iranian territory. Special forces were involved in their search and rescue.

One of the military aircraft was found alive, the search for the second is ongoing. Meanwhile, Iran cynically announced a reward for those who find the American pilot.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online showing Iranian police allegedly firing at two American HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters while searching for a downed F-15E aircraft today.

As the U.S. military conducts a search and rescue operation to locate the crew member of an F-15E fighter jet shot down in Iran on April 3, the remaining crew member will likely be looking for a place to hide until he can be rescued, likely by helicopter.

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