The US Senate approved a record defense budget — what will Ukraine receive?
US Senate
Source:  Politico

The Upper House of the US Congress has approved the draft National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA), which, among other things, provides for $400 million in aid for Ukraine.

  • The US Senate has approved a record defense budget allocating $400 million in aid to Ukraine, contributing to the country's defense capabilities.
  • The National Defense Appropriations Act includes provisions to support Ukraine's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • The bill imposes restrictions on the deployment of American troops in Europe and the role of the NATO commander.

US Senate approves record 2026 defense budget

The vote took place on December 17.

The document was supported by 77 senators from both parties, with 20 speaking out against it.

The bill contains more than 3,000 pages and provides a record $901 billion for national defense needs in fiscal year 2026, which is a larger amount than the Trump administration initially requested.

Among the provisions of the document is the provision of $400 million in assistance to Ukraine in 2026. These funds will go to the Initiative to Promote the Security of Our State, which expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and promotes US political and military goals.

In addition, the bill prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the number of American troops in Europe to less than 76,000 troops and limits the ability of the commander of US European Command to relinquish the role of NATO Supreme Allied Commander.

The US House of Representatives approved the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 last week. The document now needs to be signed by the US President.

