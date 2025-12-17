The US Senate approved a record defense budget — what will Ukraine receive?

The Upper House of the US Congress has approved the draft National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA), which, among other things, provides for $400 million in aid for Ukraine.

US Senate approves record 2026 defense budget

The vote took place on December 17.

The document was supported by 77 senators from both parties, with 20 speaking out against it.

The bill contains more than 3,000 pages and provides a record $901 billion for national defense needs in fiscal year 2026, which is a larger amount than the Trump administration initially requested.

Among the provisions of the document is the provision of $400 million in assistance to Ukraine in 2026. These funds will go to the Initiative to Promote the Security of Our State, which expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and promotes US political and military goals.

In addition, the bill prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the number of American troops in Europe to less than 76,000 troops and limits the ability of the commander of US European Command to relinquish the role of NATO Supreme Allied Commander.