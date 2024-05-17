US exposes oligarch Deripaska's scheme to obtain frozen $1.5bn

The United States has imposed sanctions on a network that was supposed to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska gain access to $1.5bn in frozen assets.

What is known about the scheme of the Russian oligarch Deripaska

As noted, in June 2023, Deripaska, together with Russian Dmitry Beloglazov, owner of the Titul consulting firm, agreed on a deal to sell the oligarch's frozen shares to a European company.

A few weeks later, they set up Iliadis as a subsidiary of the Titul firm. In early 2024, Iliadis acquired the Russian investment holding company Rasperia Treiding Limited, which owns Deripaska's frozen shares.

In this way, the Russian oligarch and his associate tried to withdraw the frozen assets from the previously imposed sanctions. However, the scheme was exposed, and the Russian and the companies involved in the scam were sanctioned.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russian Dmitry Beloglazov, as well as Iliadis Joint Stock Company, international company Rasperia Treiding Limited, and Titul LLC.

The case of Deripaska: what is known

Since 2018, the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been under US sanctions for financing the projects of dictator Vladimir Putin, and since 2022 — under the sanctions of the European Union.

In Ukraine, Deripaska owned a number of mining enterprises, from which raw materials were supplied to Russia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Oleg Deripaska to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to impose a sanction on confiscation of assets from the state's income.

In 2023, Ukraine nationalised the enterprises of the Russian oligarch Deripaska.