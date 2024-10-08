A new powerful hurricane "Milton" is headed towards the coast of Florida, which has already received the highest 5 points and the speed of wind gusts of which reaches 289 km/h.

What is known about the new devastating hurricane heading towards the USA

The National Hurricane Center has already issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for parts of Florida.

The hurricane is expected to reach the coast of the state on Wednesday evening, approximately in the next 48 hours.

Forecasters predict that the hurricane will approach the coast in the Tampa Bay area. In particular, after making landfall, the hurricane should weaken somewhat, but it will become even larger in area and retain its destructive power.

Authorities in Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located, have already issued a mandatory evacuation order for people living in high-risk areas and living in mobile homes.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a stark warning about the need to evacuate.

According to Castor, "Helen" was a "wake-up call." But the potential threat posed by Hurricane Milton is "literally catastrophic."

I can say without any dramatization: if you decide to stay in one of these evacuation zones, you will die, — frankly noted the mayor of Tampa. Share

What is known about the effects of the previous hurricane "Helen"

More than 200 people became victims of the recent hurricane "Helen" in the USA.

More than half of the dead lived in North Carolina, where entire areas were devastated by the most destructive hurricane since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which killed more than 1,800 people.

Hundreds of people are still missing. More than 750,000 homes remain without electricity, and many roads remain closed, hindering the delivery of aid to affected areas.